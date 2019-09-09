Photographer of the Day: Jeff Goldberg

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Jeff Goldberg

Photo: “Chicago Theatre Lobby”

Typically architectural photography utilizes exacting corrections to make buildings appear as designed, rather than how why would be viewed from the perspective of the ground. This would be particularly true when the scope of the building would need a wide angle lens to image any of its significant features. And yet, sometimes it’s just fun to let that wide angle look preserve the grandeur and awe of staring up at a structure! In this wonderful image, the ceiling evoking a sunset sky is framed by echoing arches, one of which is a window. Completing the balance is the railing on the left vs the chandelier on the right.

