Photographer of the Day: Jeff Clouet

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Jeff Clouet
Photo: “Urban Reflection”

This shot makes me so happy. The building itself is amazing but to capture the colors and lines in the reflection of the windows and how it’s been composed really make this an outstanding image. Even the bit of shadow on the left adds a hint of mystery to this.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

