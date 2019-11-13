Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Jacek Moszej

Photo: “Hello!”

How could you not love that little face? Although I’m quite sure he’s up to no good, scheming his next garbage run or something.

Great composition and use of color in this image. The leaves in the foreground and green tree background against the texture and color of the tree serve to make the little raccoon pop right out at us.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared by submitting via the Photofocus website.