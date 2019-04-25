Photographer of the Day: Ivan Rigamonti

Category: Street

Photographer: Ivan Rigamonti

Photo: “Into the Light”

I saw this image by Ivan and thought this is brilliant. He is doing something completely different and slightly “against” all the rules of photography and I love it! It is bold and powerful. Not to mention it’s his signature. Check out his body of work and you’ll see what I mean.

