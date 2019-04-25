Category: Street
Photographer: Ivan Rigamonti
Photo: “Into the Light”
I saw this image by Ivan and thought this is brilliant. He is doing something completely different and slightly “against” all the rules of photography and I love it! It is bold and powerful. Not to mention it’s his signature. Check out his body of work and you’ll see what I mean.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Erin Holmstead
Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Ivan Rigamonti - April 25, 2019
- No one ever told me I could become an artist - April 24, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Monty Montgomery - April 18, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.