Photographer of the Day: iLOVEnature’s Photography Inspiration

Category: Architecture
Photographer: iLOVEnature’s Photography Inspiration
Photo: “The Fountain of Wealth *Corners of Singapore*”
This incredible spectacle of enormity is very effectively dramatized by this very well done photograph. In this case, the early evening sunset and carefully controlled lighting help make the image powerful. As it is explained in the caption on the photographer’s page, in order not to bloom the sensor, a “Black Card Technique” was employed, which is another way of describing the technique of dodging. But instead of doing this while printing in the darkroom, it was done in camera!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.