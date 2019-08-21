Photographer of the Day: iLovenature Photography Inspiration

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: iLovenature Photography Inspiration

Photo: ”Golden Glow A Beautiful Nature”

Such glorious layers and light in this shot. I really love the light on the sprinklers in the field and the mist coming from the top of the silo. Those two pieces bring balance to this image.

The long shadows in the foreground bring us into the trees and we wind our way all the way back through to the last mountain peak. It’s all about the quiet before the day starts when it’s still cool out and farmers are up and out doing their chores.

Thank you for sharing your beautiful image with our group.

