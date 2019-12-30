Category: Architecture
Photographer: Ian Johnston LRPS
Photo: “Salisbury Cathedral”

Considering the history of the church, much time and effort was made in designing beautiful and profound sculpture for its vessels. A great example is the well known Salisbury Cathedral, and in this well positioned photograph, the grandeur of its inlaid arches and stained glass windows are highlighted in a striking reflection, augmented by its symmetrical precision. Good show!

