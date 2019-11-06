Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Hani Bader

Photo: “Boeing 747”

Wow, what an amazing sight to see much less be able to photograph it. So many questions. So many stories in this image waiting to be told.

I love the fish in the foreground also and the other little fish there in the cockpit. This image has so many details. The use of light and color help us to feel like we’re in the water as well.

