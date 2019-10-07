Category: Architecture

Photographer: Gilles Letang

Photo: “Le logis & la chapelle du château de Couches, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté”

Sometimes a less than formal architectural photograph accomplishes what the most fastidiously created image would. In this case, the elaborately crafted building with its magnificently tiled roofs are wonderfully captured and illustrated in this inviting image. One might also ponder the challenges of building such a structure on the slope of the land on which it sets.

