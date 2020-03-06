Photographer: Geoffrey Tibbenham

Photo: “Aldeburgh beach”

What makes this image so compelling to me is its simplicity; it’s lack of clutter and unnecessary information. We’re free to surmise how this ghost ship arrived on this open beach, and write our own narrative as to its story.

I know that given the opportunity, I would have wanted to photograph this scene in the same way, as this stark view would have arrested my vision. The seemingly bleak sky is a bit in motion too, unlike the dead vessel which had long ago been beached and abandoned. Less is more in this wonderful photo.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.