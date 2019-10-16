Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Geoffrey Tibbenham

Photo: “Light as a Feather”

There is something very calming about this image. The movement of the water and the stillness and delicateness of the feather create a beautiful balance.

I love the different shades of green in the waves and how that white feather, with its reflection, just pop out.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.