Photographer: Francesco Bruziches

Photo: “Multi Player”

In light of the current situation and most of us social distancing and self-isolating, I wanted to find images that would show us all that 1) there is still beauty in the world and 2) we can find something to photograph even when we are unable to travel or attend events.

What better time to get your kids involved in your photography? This is a well done multiple exposures shot; I love the emotions Francesco captured here.

Is there a technique you’ve always wanted to learn, like multiple exposures? Something like this isn’t too hard to set up in your own home.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.