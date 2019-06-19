Photographer of the Day: Ethan Quin

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Ethan Quin

Photo: “Fallen Trees Across Little Zigzag”

Beautiful spring green color, lush area and interesting light in this image. Just the right amount of motion in the water to keep it realistic.

While there is a lot going on in this photo it makes me feel like I’m standing right there on a log, listening to the rush of the water and feeling the cool spring air. Nature is messy sometimes, we can’t always remove twigs and branches from life. It’s OK to have a lot going on in our photos once in a while, it’s what this photographer saw and he has presented the scene to us in a beautiful way.

Thank you for sharing your image with us.

Originally submitted via the Photofocus website. You can also share your images through the Flickr Photofocus Group. Join the group and share your photo.