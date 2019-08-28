Photographer of the Day: Engrooved Splash

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Engrooved Splash

Photo: “The Quiet Silhouette”

This image stood out for me as I was going through the albums for this month’s Photographers of the Day. It’s different — I love different. It’s a great example of making the image work no matter what the conditions and using negative space to tell the story. We are left to use our imaginations a bit to fill in the details and colors — is the owl facing us or facing away?

Wonderful silhouette shot. Thank you for sharing with our group.

