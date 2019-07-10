Photographer of the Day: Edouard Ketterer

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Edouard Ketterer

Photo: “Vulcano!!!”

The feeling of isolation in this image is almost overwhelming. So many contrasts throughout also make this quite interesting.

Man vs. nature, the softness of the clouds vs. the harsh, textured rocks and the light vs. dark all add to the tension and emotion of this shot. Very compelling photograph.

