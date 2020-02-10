Photographer: Edouard Ketterer

Photo: “Sur les crêtes du Molkenrain !!!”

Sometimes, what’s not presented in an image tells as much of a story as what is there and apparent. This enigmatic view is so mostly in shadow as to elicit from the viewer their own narrative of what might not seen. There are only clues as to the surrounding circumstances of the lonely figure approaching a seemingly deserted rural road, engendering a chilling feeling of foreboding weather, or perhaps other happenings. This could be a frame from a Hitchcock movie … and appropriately in black & white.

