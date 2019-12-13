Category: Magic
Photographer: Don Komarechka
Photo: “Event Horizon”

Photographing a wet, bent wildflower with some beautiful bokeh is the perfect definition of magic. I can’t stop looking away from this photograph. The colors are beautiful and completely match what’s going in the photograph. In checking out Don’s other photos, he has some gorgeous macro imagery, so be sure to check out his Flickr Photostream for more.

