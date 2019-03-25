Photographer of the Day: Dennis Ramos

Category: Architecture
Photographer: Dennis Ramos
Photo: “Flyover I (panorama)”
This photograph of the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway in Tampa, Florida clearly demonstrates how bridge architects work with overlapping lanes in opposing directions. Presented in panorama to convey the scope of the interchange, it is further made powerful by constraining the image to monochrome, and carefully using induced gradations to minimize distracting backgrounds.
Steven Inglima
