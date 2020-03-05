Photographer: Davor Smoković

Photo: “Curak”

When a photograph can evoke a story in its viewer, it becomes a successful communication. In this case, the technique of using a long shutter speed to allow moving water to appear as moving, it not only presents a living stream with a decaying bridge, it allows us to see the otherwise obscured sky! That moody sky is reflected in the more mirror like body of water, smoothed by the dragged shutter. Our eyes cross the bridge that our feet may fear to tread. Good balanced composition and storytelling!

