Photographer of the Day: Davide Gabino

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Davide Gabino

Photo: “Ploumanac’h”

What a beautiful black and white image — so much about this is spot on. All of the leading lines that draw the viewer in from the railway tracks, to the water on the sides, to the rock formations and the sky. I love all texture in contrast with the smooth water and sky.

Great details in all the places they need to be and contrast with the black and white as well. This image made me look up Ploumanac’h, Bretagne. What a beautiful place. Very well photographed, Davide.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

