Category: Aerial
Photographer: Craig Drezek Photography
Photo: “Tides”

What better way to say goodbye to summer than this beautiful beach aerial capture by Craig Drezek? This wonderful scene simply “washes away” the summer season, leaving us a gentle reminder of a time that was. This is a great capture, with gorgeous summer-like colors and some wonderful motion in the waves.

