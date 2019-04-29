Photographer of the Day: cinzio Farinelli

Category: Architecture

Photographer: cinzio Farinelli

Photo: “porta susa”

Perfect positioning, angular structure meeting sinuous lines and the interior roof bending to the wall all add up to a compelling portrait of a station. The rendition in black and white make the human forms more visible for scale than subjects.

