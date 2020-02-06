Photographer: Charlie Raven

Photo: “Glastonbury Festival 2019”

I have always wanted to attend the Glastonbury Festival and this image just put me right in the crowd. You can just feel the music, energy and festiveness. The bright colors, confetti everywhere and flags flying really help depict the party atmosphere.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.