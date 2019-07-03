Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Bert de Bruin

Photographer: Bert de Bruin
Photo: “Naamloos (1 van 1)-8”

This image really caught my eye as I was scrolling through the group images. The composition is perfect and the light is just fantastic.

I love the colors and texture of the smoke and the light on the front end of the planes really makes them stand out from the sky. Brilliant capture.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

