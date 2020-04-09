Photographer: Baspherical

Photo: “BASK1031”

In light of the current situation and most of us social distancing and self-isolating, I wanted to find images that would show us all that 1) there is still beauty in the world and 2) we can find something to photograph even when we are unable to travel or attend events.

This is simply elegant. I love the beautiful muted tones and it is a very inviting image.

Head into your kitchen, choose items to create still life images. Get creative with your use of everyday items like cups and silverware.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

