Photographer: Andrew Slater

Photo: “Shapes of Transition”

We can appreciate that the delicate frozen icicles on the dock and the iron are temporary, and will join the lake in liquid water when the winter ends. But for now … this image captures the concept of a “frozen moment in time” into a visual poem; a striking study of cold featuring a “fire and ice” flavor.

The surreal sky processed to maximum glow, as opposed to the foreground being more neutral, gives the dock the appearance of being filled with flash, even if not. Careful post massaging offers this painterly rendering.

