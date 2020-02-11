Photographer: Andrew Slater

Photo: “Piercing Winter”

As photographers, we’re often instructed not to place key subject components at or too close to the center of an image. And if so, there had better be a really good reason. So, here’s an example of a good reason!

There is so much interesting texture surrounding the center of the image, directing our eye to dwell on the poetic sunset, and in concert with the serendipitous clouds, perfectly echoed as a reflective glow in the lake. The slow shutter speed helps smooth the water’s surface, and thus confining the sun’s reflected beams, as does the constrained exposure also allowing the lake to reflect the refracted light of the sky. All of it together transports us to this cold, pristine view.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.