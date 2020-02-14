Photographer: Allan Jones Photographer
Photo: “Oil drops”

Abstractions can fire imagination! This near microscopic view of oil drops in water is lit so intentionally, colorfully, and creatively as to remove any clear sense of setting or external proportion. As viewers, we’re left to muse as to what it could be; almost cosmic and planetary (a large planet and its moons?) in potential scope.

