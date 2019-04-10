Photographer of the Day: Allan Jones

Photofocus

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Allan Jones Photographer
Photo: “Pelican”

What timing! Captured at just the right moment with not only the fish in the air but the wings spread and the push through the water are all spot on. I love the details in the feathers and also in the wave of water. What a great moment.

Thank you Allan for sharing this wonderful image with us.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

