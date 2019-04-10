Photographer of the Day: Allan Jones

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Allan Jones Photographer
Photo: “Pelican”
What timing! Captured at just the right moment with not only the fish in the air but the wings spread and the push through the water are all spot on. I love the details in the feathers and also in the wave of water. What a great moment.
Thank you Allan for sharing this wonderful image with us.
Lauri Novak
