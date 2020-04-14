Photographer: ZoeEnPhos

Photo: “The Night View of Stockholm, Sweden”

This visual poem of moving light by our photographer of the day, ZoeEnPhos, includes 3 solitary figures one of whom blurs away. This story reminds us of the need for social distancing in today’s world. The photograph is deep, colorful and shows the vibrance of the city of Stockholm.

