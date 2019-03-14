Photographer of the Day: Zedith Photography

Category: Street

Photographer: Zedith Photography

Photo: “photographer on balances”

Zedith had this to say about his image, “Caught while taking some street pictures with my light cameras … Well, I look like relaxed and comfortable indeed.” Which had me thinking is this a selfie? Did another photographer take this? Maybe it’s his reflection in the glass?

Originally shared to the Photofocus website. Submit yours via the Photofocus website.