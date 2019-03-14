Photographer of the Day: Zedith Photography

Category: Street
Photographer: Zedith Photography
Photo: “photographer on balances”
Zedith had this to say about his image, “Caught while taking some street pictures with my light cameras … Well, I look like relaxed and comfortable indeed.” Which had me thinking is this a selfie? Did another photographer take this? Maybe it’s his reflection in the glass?
Originally shared to the Photofocus website. Submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
