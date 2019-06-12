Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Willem Lombard
Photo: “Dune”
I love how you have to really look at this image to see what is sand dune and what is sky.
The black fence adds such great contrast and pulls us into the image wonderfully from the corner. Great shapes, tones and composition.
Thank you for sharing your image with us.
Originally shared with the Photofocus 500px Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Lauri Novak
Lauri Novak is an international award-winning fine art photographer, mentor, traveler, wonderer and wanderer: inspiring and challenging you to see the world in a new and unique way. You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com
Latest posts by Lauri Novak (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Willem Lombard - June 12, 2019
- Using Aurora HDR for black and white in architectural photographs - June 7, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Romeo Ninov - June 5, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.