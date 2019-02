Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Wade Brooks

Photo: “Taking Time Just For Me”

I love the light and shadows in this image. I can hear the peace and quiet of the leaves rustling. I can feel the gentle breeze and breathe in the fresh air in this place. The path invites us to wander further, explore more and to take some time for ourselves. Thanks for the reminder, Wade and for sharing with our group!

