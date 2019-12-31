Category: Portrait
Photographer: Wade Brooks
Photo: “Photography Club Scavenger Hunt”

Photography clubs are lots of fun and great places to become inspired by others. Today’s photographer of the day for portraits, Wade Brooks made this image for the supplied concept “Camera and/or camera gear.” This is a wonderful exploration. The subject embracing his gear, cameras, lenses and drone while staring directly at us with a defiance that says “You’ll never take my photo gear!”

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.