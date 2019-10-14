Category: Architecture

Photographer: Wade Brooks

Photo: “NC Museum of Art”

Architects frequently use reflective surfaces to include a building’s surrounds as part of their design. In some cases, the reflective surfaces echo the structure and its components as well. In this nearly symmetrical view of a courtyard with a reflection pool, not only is the pool reflecting the building, but the mirrored windows are as well, in turn being reflected in the pool.

Careful placement of the camera resulted in what appears to be a drain for the pool, as now part of the design. Good show all around!

