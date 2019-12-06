Category: Magic
Photographer: Vadim Cojuhov
Photo: “Light Painter”

Sometimes magic in photography alludes to the magical light that’s present in a scene. Here, Vadim does some work with light painting, putting several shapes on the subject’s face. It truly is magical in appearance, especially with its otherwise dark feeling.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.