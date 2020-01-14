Photographer: Trevor Ager

Photo: “Wisley Garden Pollinator”

Gorgeous macro shot of this bee and flower. Great detail and texture in the bee and excellent use of the flower in the background to help spotlight and create a frame around the bee. Nice of nature to create matching colors as well.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.