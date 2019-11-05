Category: Portrait

Photographer: Trevor Ager

Photo: “The lonely world of a pharmacist”

Today’s kudos go to a deliberate environmental portrait of a woman in period garb in an old-world apothecary. The model, Sophie Karl, stares toward the door of her empty shop waiting for a customer to enter. The story is clear. The portrait is superb. The lighting draws attention to her face making her the center of the photography. The background is just soft enough to support Mr. Ager’s vision of place.

