Category: Street
Photographer: Thomas Clark
Photo: “Writing Wrongs”

I love that you can’t see the subjects face in this image. It brings power an focus to the words. The angle of which this was shot makes it seem like this gentleman had been writing for hours on end, filling the street with words. The image as a whole is beautiful — I really love it.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.