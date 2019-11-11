Category: Architecture

Photographer: Thomas Clark

Photo: “untitled”

A carefully constructed abstract of an architectural structure can create an interesting understanding of the unseen components. In this minimalistic view of light through vertical rectangular windows, we can see strong hints of the mass of the structure it lives within. The companion receding patterns of light on the floor add to the depth of the image.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.