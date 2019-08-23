Photographer of the Day: Thomas Clark

Category: Street Art

Photographer: Thomas Clark

Photo: “Untitled”

With street art, I often find it important to give a sense of scale. And with Thomas’ photograph of this three-dimensional bunny, he captures a woman crossing the street. In doing so, he gives a sense of the grand size of the piece of art, and really helps to bring a lifelike feel to it.

If you zoom in on the photograph, you can see the amazing detail that went into the art piece. It really is quite spectacular!

