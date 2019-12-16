Category: Architecture
Photographer: thistleamy5
Photo: “Dome of St. Ivo, Rome”

So much of architecture is about form as well as function, and great architectural photography really highlights the form component. In this case, the dome of the church is sculpted into a flower-like creation, and its presentation in black and white (really grayscale) highlights its form with even greater emphasis. It’s simply a stunning design!

