Photographer: thesrpspaintshop
Photo: “20200304PS007”

This study of color and costume is compelling. The cool blue of the subject’s garb spills onto the only face we see. The warm buildings in the background compliment the foreground colors.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Submit yours via the Photofocus website. Or share on the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group today.