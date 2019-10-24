Category: Street

Photographer: thesrpspaintshop

Photo: “Wide eyed…”

The thing about street photography that I love the most is the storytelling. The fact that as spectators we really never know what happened. Take for instance this image titled “Wide eyed…” Maybe the lady was pissed off, maybe she was screaming at her friend cause the crowd was too loud and they couldn’t hear her or maybe she was concerned the guy in the cloak was stalking her. We just may never know.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.