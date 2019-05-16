Photographer of the Day: Thesrpspaintshop

Category: Street
Photographer: Thesrpspaintshop
Photo: “Dippy volunteer”
I just got done watching the Night of the Museum with my kids and this image by Thesrpspaintshop immediately made me think of the Smithsonian. Does anyone know if this was taken there? I’ve never been but it’s on my bucket list now!
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
