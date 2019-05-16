Photographer of the Day: Thesrpspaintshop

Category: Street

Photographer: Thesrpspaintshop

Photo: “Dippy volunteer”

I just got done watching the Night of the Museum with my kids and this image by Thesrpspaintshop immediately made me think of the Smithsonian. Does anyone know if this was taken there? I’ve never been but it’s on my bucket list now!

