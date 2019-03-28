Category: Street
Photographer: Sylvain Duford
Photo: “Musical Dog”
I love when artists share their story behind an image. Sylvain sent me this image titled, “Musical Dog and share this with me.” Here’s what he had to say:
“I took this during a trip to El Caminito, a suburb of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the birthplace of Tango. The whole neighborhood is filled with Tango musicians and dancers. These two were playing Tango music in front of a restaurant to attract tourists to the Tango Show inside. The dog seemed to be fascinated by the sounds (or maybe it was the food smells).”
Originally shared to the Photofocus website. Submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Erin Holmstead
Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Sylvain Duford - March 28, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: RyuFilms - March 21, 2019
- Elevate your light painting with Light Paint Brushes - March 18, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.