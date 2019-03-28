Photographer of the Day: Sylvain Duford

Category: Street

Photographer: Sylvain Duford

Photo: “Musical Dog”

I love when artists share their story behind an image. Sylvain sent me this image titled, “Musical Dog and share this with me.” Here’s what he had to say:

“I took this during a trip to El Caminito, a suburb of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the birthplace of Tango. The whole neighborhood is filled with Tango musicians and dancers. These two were playing Tango music in front of a restaurant to attract tourists to the Tango Show inside. The dog seemed to be fascinated by the sounds (or maybe it was the food smells).”

