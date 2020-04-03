Photographer: Steve Stanger
Photo: “sunset beach (Belmar NJ)”

Empty beaches, empty streets, empty towns. Steve’s capture of this beach in Belmar, NJ, encapsulates perfectly what life is like currently. With many states issuing a shelter-in-place order, many popular areas have gone silent, including beaches. The treatment on this image is perfect, giving a somewhat eery and dramatic look that suits the times.

