Category: Street
Photographer: Steve Stanger
Photo: “(walking) under construction”

This image by Steve Stanger is proof that street photography doesn’t need to be complicated to tell a story. I can almost smell the musty New York street smell and hear the never-ending noise, just by looking at this. The image invokes movement. It makes you feel like you need to run and catchup. It is really brilliant.

