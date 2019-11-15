Category: Land + Sea

Photographer: Steve Stanger

Photo: “lifeguard stand (empty beach)”

If you’ve been following my picks for Photographer of the Day, you know I’m big into minimalism. This photograph by Steve Stanger is the perfect example of that. With the lifeguard stand right in the middle of the frame, surrounded by the beach and water, this just makes you wonder! It breaks the rule of thirds, something that works perfect with minimalism. There’s a story here, and I want to hear about it!

