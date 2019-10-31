Category: Street
Photographer: Steve Stanger
Photo: “saxophonist (Asbury Park NJ)”

This black and white image by Steve Stanger titled ” saxophonist (Ashbury Park NJ) is beautiful. I love the monochrome look. The focus strip across the center of the image really draws you into the musician. It is really quiet stunning.

